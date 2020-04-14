Suniel Shetty Attempts Cooking Amid Lockdown, 'burns 2500 Calories'

Amid lockdown, many celebrities from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt can be seen taking an interest in cooking and posting pictures of the food cooked by them. Following the trend, actor Suniel Shetty too tried his hand at cooking and took to his Instagram account to show his fans what he had cooked. Though the actor failed to cook something tempting, he impressed his followers with his sense of humour. Suniel Shetty jokingly captioned it saying that he burnt around 2500 calories. Check out the picture of Suniel Shetty's cooked food below.

Suniel Shetty posts a picture of his food cooked by him

Reactions by co-stars

As soon as the picture went up on his social media, it went viral on the internet and was flooded with comments from celebrities and co-stars of Suniel Shetty. While most of them seemed amused by Suniel Shetty's sense of humour, some encouraged the actor saying that doing so must also require special sets of skills. From actor Sonu Sood to Siddharth Chaturvedi, many celebrities posted comments on the picture. Check out the comments below.

On another note, many actors can be seen trying their hands at cooking and sharing the pictures with their fans amid lockdown. Check out some of the pictures below.

Banana Bread made by Alia Bhatt

Deepika Padukone

Richa Chadha

Image credits: Suniel Shetty Instagram

