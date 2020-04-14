The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Suniel Shetty Attempts Cooking Amid Lockdown, 'burns 2500 Calories'

Bollywood News

Suniel Shetty shares a picture of food cooked by him during the lockdown. The post received hilarious comments from co-stars and fans. Read on to see the pic.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
Suniel Shetty

Amid lockdown, many celebrities from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt can be seen taking an interest in cooking and posting pictures of the food cooked by them. Following the trend, actor Suniel Shetty too tried his hand at cooking and took to his Instagram account to show his fans what he had cooked. Though the actor failed to cook something tempting, he impressed his followers with his sense of humour. Suniel Shetty jokingly captioned it saying that he burnt around 2500 calories. Check out the picture of Suniel Shetty's cooked food below.

Read | COVID-19: Chiranjeevi Hails Telugu States' Police Force, Compares Them To Military | Watch

Suniel Shetty posts a picture of his food cooked by him

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty) on

Read | 'You Are The True Heroes': 'Arjun Reddy' Fame Vijay Deverakonda Thanks Telangana Police

Reactions by co-stars 

As soon as the picture went up on his social media, it went viral on the internet and was flooded with comments from celebrities and co-stars of Suniel Shetty. While most of them seemed amused by Suniel Shetty's sense of humour, some encouraged the actor saying that doing so must also require special sets of skills. From actor Sonu Sood to Siddharth Chaturvedi, many celebrities posted comments on the picture. Check out the comments below.

Suniel Shetty Suniel Shetty's Instagram Sonu Sood
Suniel Shetty Suniel Shetty's Instagram Sonu Sood

 Read | Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Shares An Adorable Throwback Family Picture; See Here

Suniel Shetty Suniel Shetty's Instagram Sonu Sood
Suniel Shetty Suniel Shetty's Instagram Sonu Sood
Suniel Shetty Suniel Shetty's Instagram Sonu Sood

On another note, many actors can be seen trying their hands at cooking and sharing the pictures with their fans amid lockdown. Check out some of the pictures below.

Banana Bread made by Alia Bhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Deepika Padukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Richa Chadha

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

Read | Mahesh Babu Shares A Heartfelt Message For Telangana Police Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Read

Image credits: Suniel Shetty Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DGCA
DGCA EXTENDS SUSPENSION OF FLIGHTS
PM FAILED TO ADDRESS ECONOMIC CONCERNS: SENA-NCP
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS TO EXTEND SUSPENSION
Congress
CONGRESS QUESTIONS PM CARES FUND
Prashant Kishor
KISHOR'S RESPONSE TO LOCKDOWN EXTN
PM Modi
PM MODI ISSUES 7-POINT MANTRA