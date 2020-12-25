Suniel Shetty Dedicates A Special Video To Wife Mana On 38th Wedding Anniversary; Watch

Actor Suniel Shetty took to Instagram and shared a video while recalling the golden years spent with his wife Mana Shetty on their 38th wedding anniversary. The video is a compilation of all the beautiful memories of the two that included several pictures of Suniel and Mana right from their childhood to the latest ones.

Suniel Shetty's anniversary wishes for wife Mana

The video started with the pictures of the couple from their marriage days along where the two can be seen exchanging their vows. Followed by the wedding pictures, the video also documented several glimpses of their family getaways and get together that also included their children Athiya and Ahaan Shetty. While captioned the post, Suniel penned a heartfelt note and wrote, “38 years of togetherness... make your marriage more memorable than your wedding...Happy anniversary WIFEY!” Apart from Suniel, his daughter and actress Athiya also shared a picture on her Instagram story while wishing her parents on the special day. In the story, the actress shared a monochrome picture of her parents from their initial marriage days.

According to Bollywood Shaadis, Mana, whose birth name was Monisha Kadri, hailed from a part-Punjabi and part-Muslim family, while Suniel came from a Tulu-speaking Bunt community of Karnataka. Their families were worried that their marriage won’t last for long owing to the stark differences in their culture. Therefore to prove their parents, the couple spent nine years of courtship before finally marrying in 1991. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mana runs an NGO for under-privileged kids in Mumbai while Suniel will next feature in Sanjay Gupta's 'Mumbai Saga'. The movie also stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, and others.

