Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Shetty Spotted Playing Tennis; Check Out Candid Photo

Ahan Shetty in his recent post was seen playing a game of tennis with a racket in his hand. The son of actor Suniel Shetty shared the candid picture on his timeline and thus had fans guessing as to where he is. The actor has been travelling for a bit since the lockdown opened up. Thus, Ahan has been sharing a number of pictures of trips on Instagram. The tennis picture too was taken from his trip which fans loved very much.

Ahan Shetty was spotted candidly playing tennis

In the picture, Ahan Shetty can be seen running towards something as he prepares to take a shot. His motion was captured candidly while still keeping the green background intact. The beautiful lawn and the stunning background with the trees made for an amazing photograph. Ahan himself could be seen enjoying himself as he shared the post on his timeline. Ahan did not caption the image but rather left a Dinosaur emoji in the caption.

Since Ahan has been travelling, one of his followers asked him about where he is. Ahan replied to the followers mentioning that he is playing at the Maldives in the picture. Thus fans were delighted to see the wonderful picture and wrote several positive comments for the star kid in the comments of the post that he shared.

Ahan over the past couple of weeks has been sharing a number of pictures from his trips. From intense gym workouts to cooking, diving, etc. Ahan has managed to capture each and every essence of his trip.

Thus has been enjoying on his trip and fans have been loving the content he has been sharing on his timeline. The glorious beaches and the scenic lush greenery were some of the highlights from his trip that the fans found amusing. Ahan's most recent post as well garnered him a number of likes and comments from fans who were delighted to see him post the picture in a while.

In one of the previous pictures, Ahan was also spotted trying to make sushi in a candid shot. Ahan shared the image and simply captioned it “I tried”. Fans and followers labelled him chef and thus shared a jovial moment with the star kid.

