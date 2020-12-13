'AA BB KK' Marks Tamannaah Bhatia, Suniel Shetty's Marathi Debut; Read Trivia

Quick links:
AA BB KK revolves around the life of a young lass Jani, whom everyone considers a curse in the society. It happens after her mother’s demise while giving birth to her. The Marathi feature flick showcases how she tackles hardships along with her brother Hari, making both ends meet in their everyday life. The two orphaned kids fight poverty and pre-conceived notions to rise above everything. They work hard to educate themselves, handling pressures and criticism. The Ramkumar Shedge-directorial is a production of Meehir Kulkarni. AA BB KK, which explores a social issue, released on June 8, 2018. It opened to mixed response from the critics and the audience alike. Here are some of the rarely-known facts about the Marathi movie that you must check out right away:
AA BB KK was commercially successful but received a mixed response from the viewers and the critics. Though they loved the social concepts, people found so many distractions with numerous cameos and messages by Prime Ministers, including newspaper cutouts. On the other hand, AA BB KK gives a wonderful message to the audience.
Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Best Roles In Hindi Movies: From 'Khamoshi' To 'Entertainment'
Also read: Karwa Chauth: Tahira Kashyap's Mehendi Has A Connection With Coronavirus; Find Out How
Hari, the elder brother, takes care of Jani, his baby sister. He raises her and fulfils the responsibility of providing her with education. The focus has been on various topics like female infanticide, and gender equality, to name a few. Baby Mythili Patwardhan plays the role of Jani, Master Sahil Joshi portrayed Hari, and Vijay Patkar essayed a peon, among others.
Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia & Allu Arjun Acted Together For The First Time In 'Badrinath', See Trivia
Also read: Kirti Kulhari A Happy Child As She Takes A Ride With Little Baby Zoe; Watch Video
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.