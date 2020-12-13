'AA BB KK' Marks Tamannaah Bhatia, Suniel Shetty's Marathi Debut; Read Trivia

AA BB KK revolves around the life of a young lass Jani, whom everyone considers a curse in the society. It happens after her mother’s demise while giving birth to her. The Marathi feature flick showcases how she tackles hardships along with her brother Hari, making both ends meet in their everyday life. The two orphaned kids fight poverty and pre-conceived notions to rise above everything. They work hard to educate themselves, handling pressures and criticism. The Ramkumar Shedge-directorial is a production of Meehir Kulkarni. AA BB KK, which explores a social issue, released on June 8, 2018. It opened to mixed response from the critics and the audience alike. Here are some of the rarely-known facts about the Marathi movie that you must check out right away:

'AA BB KK' movie trivia

According to IMDb, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Shetty, and Sunny Pawar marked their Marathi debut with AA BB KK in 2018.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Shetty, music composer duo Sajid- ajid, Tanvi Sinha, and Sunny Pawar were a part of the Marathi project for the first time. Additionally, they all had a pivotal role to play in the film.

Composer duo Sajid-Wajid composed music for the first time for a Marathi flick with AA BB KK. While Sajid penned the lyrics for Pichkari Maro Khelo Holi, Wajid lent his voice alongside Danish Sabri for this 2-minute 33 seconds song.

Among various acclaimed stars, Sajid Ali also marked his appearance in AA BB KK.

AA BB KK was commercially successful but received a mixed response from the viewers and the critics. Though they loved the social concepts, people found so many distractions with numerous cameos and messages by Prime Ministers, including newspaper cutouts. On the other hand, AA BB KK gives a wonderful message to the audience.

Hari, the elder brother, takes care of Jani, his baby sister. He raises her and fulfils the responsibility of providing her with education. The focus has been on various topics like female infanticide, and gender equality, to name a few. Baby Mythili Patwardhan plays the role of Jani, Master Sahil Joshi portrayed Hari, and Vijay Patkar essayed a peon, among others.

