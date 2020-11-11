Unseen Pic Of The Day: Suniel Shetty Cherishes Memories With Movie Still; See Photo

Suniel Shetty recently took to Instagram to share a picture of him from one of his movies. The actor was seen wearing a buttoned-down shirt as he is captured candidly while gazing at something in distance. The appears to be in his twenties in the picture which makes it evident that the picture was supposedly taken in the early days of his career.

Suniel Shetty posted the picture by calling it, “Once upon a time”. There were several compliments in the comment section for Suniel Shetty’s photo. Celebrities like Monalisa, Sameera Reddy, Rahul Dev, Aalim Hakim, Bhakhtyar Irani, and many others appreciated the picture. Jay Bhanushali also cherished some memories and appreciated Suniel Shetty for his work as he wrote, “Ohhhhh major throwback...this reminds me of so many movies of yours but personal favorite from the past would be mohra â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. Take a look at Suniel Shetty’s unseen photo.

Suniel Shetty takes care of his garden

In the recent past, Suniel Shetty shared a video that shows the actor doing pesticide wash in his garden on Instagram. The actor can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt which he paired with black shorts. The popular song by Nickelback titled After The Rain was also playing in the background throughout Suniel Shetty's Instagram video. Sharing the post, Suniel wrote, "if it’s a weekend it’s got to be GREEN... post-rain organic neem spray pesticide wash. @makemygardenmumbai @nilesh.dhavale.9 (sic)". Take a look at his post below:

Recently, Suniel Shetty has been awarded the prestigious accolade ‘Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award’. The award was given for his contribution towards the recent difficult time of COVID-19 relief efforts. The actor, along with working towards the empowerment of women, recently also raised awareness for animal welfare. Moreover, he also had arranged for a large-scale food supply for the Dabbawalas.

The actor was conferred with the award by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, November 7, 2020 evening. Humbled by the honour, the actor said, "Don’t do things to be noticed but do things to be remembered... give and forget ... accept and always remember (sic)."

