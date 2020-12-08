Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Shetty Tries To Make Sushi; Fans Ask How Did It Turn Out?

Ahan Shetty has the cutest way of sharing on Instagram the fun activities that he does on his vacations. Recently, Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty took to his Instagram handle and shared how to make sushi. As he will soon be seen in movies, he has been gaining a fan following over time. So, when the fans had a look at Ahan Shetty’s photos on Instagram, they couldn’t keep calm. Let’s take a look at how to make sushi according to Ahan Shetty.

Ahan shows how to make sushi

Ahan Shetty shared a series of pictures in which he depicted his way on how to make sushi. In the first picture, he can be seen in a wine coloured t-shirt with a white apron on and setting up the plate for sushi. In the next picture, he can be seen pointing towards the rice as if he was teaching somebody how to make sushi. It can also be seen in the picture that he had already made a sushi roll and kept it aside while working on the second one. In the next one, Ahan Shetty can be seen cutting the sushi roll gently while all the ingredients can be seen kept around his cooking station. And finally, in the last picture, he gave a spectacular garnishing to his plate which made his fans drool over Ahan’s sushi.

In the caption, he stated how he tried making sushi. All of his fans were delighted to see Ahan Shetty’s photos in which he illustrated his cooking skills. Several of them commented on how tempting the sushi looked in the photos while some others stated how they could see a chef in the making. Some of the fans even dropped in emojis that denoted how yummy the sushi looked. Let’s glance through some of the cutest comments for Suniel Shetty’s son.

Ahan Shetty's photos

Ahan Shetty shared these pictures recently on his Instagram handle announcing that he was now a certified scuba diver. In these pictures, he can be seen in an intense beard look. In the later ones, he can be seen all geared up for his dive and moving towards the sea while he was in the Maldives. Ahan’s father Suniel Shetty also commented on his post and addressed him as ‘phantom’ to which several of his fans responded with quirky comments.

