This Day That Year: Rishi Kapoor's 'Bobby Magic' Haircut Video To Suniel Shetty's Comeback

A number of popular events made it to the headlines this day in 2019. From Suniel Shetty returning to the big screens after a gap of 4 years to Alia Bhatt talking about negativity and the film industry, here’s a compilation of the important events that took place on August 22, 2019. Take a look.

This Day That Year: August 22, 2019

Suniel Shetty's comeback

Suniel Shetty was returning to the big screens after a long gap of 4 years. He was seen alongside south star Kichcha Sudeepa in Pailwaan. He also shared a picture on his Instagram about the same. Shetty captioned his post with, “Hey guys happy to showcase the first look of my first Kannada film #Pailwaan with the brilliant @kichchasudeepa directed by #SKrishna & an amazing crew! Thank you for making me feel at home! Looking forward to working with you again! #newposter #film".

Quentin Tarantino's announcement of becoming a dad

On August 22, 2019, ace director Quentin Tarantino announced that he was having a child with wife Daniella Pick. This was the first time Pulp Fiction director announced that he is having a child in his lifespan of 59 years. He got married to the Israeli model, Daniella Pick in November 2018. The news was shocking as Tarantino has never been associated with any such news in the past.

Rishi Kapoor's video of his “bobby magic” haircut

Rishi Kapoor was in New York while he was there for some medical treatment. There, he took a haircut and decided to share a video of the same on his Twitter as the barber recognised him from his film, Bobby . He captioned the picture with, “My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a hair cut. Russian recognized me and played it from his notebook. Thank you Sergie.” A number of fans enjoyed this video and also shared their views in the comments section of the post.

My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a hair cut. Russian recognized me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergie. pic.twitter.com/nnHJVo3OyS — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 16, 2019

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes's performance at 2019 VMAs

It was the first time Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had performed their collaborative song live. The two were then spotted at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards and they certainly had a great performance lined up for their fans. They performed their popular collaborative effort, Señorita on the award show which gained a lot of attention on social media.

Alia Bhatt's response to negativity with love and positivity

On August 22, 2019, Alia Bhatt decided to take a stand against negativity. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said that if a person has negativity within them it will certainly have a negative effect on them. She also said that she never had any negative thoughts towards anybody. She also confessed that the industry people certainly support each other through bad times.

