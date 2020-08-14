Suniel Shetty Says 'confuse Mat Karo Yaar' As He Calls Anil Kapoor His 'inspiration'

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently celebrated his 59th birthday on August 11, 2020. The popular actor made his acting debut with Deepak Anand directed Balwaan in 1992 and since then he has churned out several blockbuster hits that broke box office records. On the occasion of his birthday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor expressed that Suniel has ‘always been an inspiration to him’ when it comes to ‘pushing boundaries’ and ‘staying fit’. The ‘Dhadkan’ actor had the sweetest reply in store for him.

Happy Birthday, @SunielVShetty!! Here’s to another year of staying fit, pushing the boundaries and being an inspiration as always! pic.twitter.com/8RM817Oez1 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 11, 2020

Suniel Shetty’s sweet reply to Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor took Twitter to share a picture that features Suniel Shetty lifting heavyweights. The actor revealed how Suniel’s grit & spirit has always left him inspired. Replying to his tweet, Suniel asked the actor not to create ‘confusion’ because it has always been Anil who has ‘inspired’ him. Take a look at his tweet here:

Sir aab confuse mat karo yaar cause it’s you who I’m inspired by @Anilkapoor . — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 13, 2020

Apart from this, even daughter Athiya Shetty shared an adorable post for his father. Sharing a throwback picture, the Hero actor called him her ‘wisest teacher’ and a ‘great protector’. The photograph sees Suniel pecking baby Athiya’s cheeks. Another video shows giggling while dancing with her father. She also called Suniel as her ‘toughest workout buddy’ and ‘bestest friend’. Take a look at Athiya’s adorable post here:

to my wisest teacher, greatest protector, toughest workout buddy and my bestest friend, happy birthday! love you papa, nobody can match the size of your heart.

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty has several interesting projects lined up for him. After Darbar, he will now star in Jeffery Gee Chin’s Mosagallu. The film is based on true events of a large scale technical support scam. The movie will also star Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu Manchu in pivotal roles.

Along with this, the De Dana Dan actor will feature in Sanjay Gupta’s action crime movie Mumbai Saga. Starring an ensemble cast, the story shows the changing phases of Mumbai city which happened after the shutdown of several mills to create malls. Lastly, he will be a part of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, a historical epic-war movie helmed by Priyadarshan. The film depicts the battle exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV who was the naval admiral of the Samoothiri.

