Suniel Shetty's Workout Video Amazes Bollywood Stars As They Call It "phenomenal"

Suniel Shetty has been one of the biggest fitness enthusiasts in Bollywood and a major inspiration for his fans. Recently, the actor uploaded a video of himself doing certain workouts and his Bollywood friends and fans were amazed by this dedication. The actor was committed and worked out with intensity in the video. The video that Suniel Shetty posted got comments from prominent celebs including Anubhav Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and many more. Suniel Shetty managed to stun his fans and friends with the workout video as people were fairly amazed by his dedication and called him an inspiration.

Suniel Shetty posts a workout video and is lauded by celebs

As the video begins, Suniel Shetty can be seen skipping alongside a picturesque pool background. The actor then goes on to the next exercise including variations of bicycle raises and leg raise. From there the video moves on to Suniel Shetty doing wide grip pull-ups. The actor towards the end can be seen taking a pause as he lifts himself up, so as to feel the maximum weight when he lifts himself off the ground. The workouts despite being simple to watch were quite intense in nature and thus friends of Suniel Shetty were amazed by his dedication. The actor managed to pull off all the exercises in the video with ease. Thus several stars who commented on the video were highly appreciative of him.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to comment on the video shared by Suniel Shetty. Anubhav Sinha was among the first to comment and praise Anna for his amazing workout. The director jovially wrote that the actor may give some serious tension by his intensity. Suniel Shetty replied to him with a few laughing emojis. Anil Kapoor too commented on the video and called Suniel Shetty “Phenomenal”. Suniel Shetty replied to him saying that Anil Kapoor is the true inspiration. As the comments continued, several celebrities and fans showered the actor with countless praises and appreciation. Take a look at the comments posted by several celebrities-

