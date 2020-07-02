Suniel Shetty Says Sonu Sood Has Helped People Realise That Actors Are Good-hearted People

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, several Bollywood celebrities have come forward and helped the ones in need. Sonu Sood has been gaining praises for his efforts on sending migrant workers back to their homes. In a recent interview with a news daily, Suniel Shetty praised Sonu Sood for his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read on:

ALSO READ | Suniel Shetty's 'Border' Completes 23 Years, Actor Shares A Fan-made Poster

Suniel Shetty praises Sonu Sood

In a recent interview with a news daily, Suniel Shetty praised his colleague Sonu Sood for his efforts during the pandemic. He further added that Sonu Sood has helped in putting Hindi film celebrities on a ''different pedestal''. He added that Sonu Sood’s acts have helped others know that even the film industry has good people. Suniel Shetty also praised Sonu Sood’s efforts to help others risking his and his family’s health.

ALSO READ | Suniel Shetty Talks About Consequences Of COVID-19 Lockdown On Bollywood Industry

Additionally, Suniel Shetty also used the opportunity to talk about the recent cases of cruelty against animals. Suniel Shetty is an advert animal lover. Even his daughter, Athiya Shetty has been working for the welfare of animals. While talking about the same, Suniel Shetty revealed that it is his daughter, Athiya Shetty who keeps him updated about such issues. He also added that he gets affected when some people try to spoil these efforts. He further referred to the Ujjain incident where two teenagers threw a dog into a pool.

Suniel Shetty also spoke about how such incidents are “inhuman”. He even talked about the incident in Kerala where a pregnant elephant was fed a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The actor added that such animal abusers need to be given ''harsh punishments''.

ALSO READ | Suniel Shetty Hailed After Feat In 1996 Incident Goes Viral, Athiya Says, 'didn't Know'

Recently, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta revealed how Suniel Shetty rescued a group of women from sex trafficking in 1994. When the actor was asked about the same, Shetty revealed that he has spent many festivals with sex workers and their children at Kamathipura. He added that the love that he receives fills his heart.

Suniel Shetty added that it was a collective effort back in 1994 to help the women go back to their homes. He added that there were several honest police officers, his mother-in-law, politicians, and even airline companies who supported him as he helped these women safely reach their homes. He added that it should not be only his name that should be attached to this but all the others involved as well.

Suniel Shetty was last seen in the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. He will be next seen in Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. In addition to this, Suniel Shetty will also be a part of the John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga. He will also be seen in Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Mosagallu.

ALSO READ | Suniel Shetty Posts A Picture Of Son Ahan Shetty, Fans Say 'I Thought It Was You'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.