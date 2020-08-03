'Hamari Bahu Silk' Star Zaan Khan Protests On Non-payment Of Dues; Gets Support From Fans

Zaan Khan recently opened up about not getting paid from the producers of Hamari Bahu Silk. The actor, reportedly, had to sell off his car due to the non-payment of dues. Fans of the actor took to the social media handle to express their support. Read on to know more details about the story and what fans feel:

Fans support Zaan Khan's protest

According to reports by an entertainment portal, Zaan Khan had to sell off his car as he did not receive payments from the producer of the TV show, Hamari Bahu Silk . Reportedly, a lot of actors from the television show have not been paid. Khan, on this issue, said that someone or the other 'might commit suicide' due to this ongoing situation. Here's what fans of the actor feel:

ALSO READ | Demi Moore Opens Up About Learning To Love Yourself; Read Here

Fans react to Zaan Khan's protest:

For the unversed, Khan recently stated that he had to sell his car and that he is seeing such a time when his whole family is forcing him to come back home. Khan stated that he comes from a good family and that he would have adjusted but he cannot see others suffer as they need the money badly.

The actor then said that it is not just about their show but about the whole television industry. He further mentioned that there is no unity among the artists. Khan stated that many people are sitting idle when they should support those who are stuck in a bad situation. Zaan Khan said that everyone is talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, but no one is concerned about people who are suffering.

ALSO READ | Earthquake In California: Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, And Other Celebs React



The team of the show, Hamari Bahu Silk recently protested about the non-payment of dues. This included actors, make-up artists, and others. The actor along with the team protested outside the producer’s office in Versova. Reportedly, Khan said that the producer did not even come out of her house. He also accused Jyoti Gupta, another producer, of being responsive, and stated that the channel has no accountability.

The actor took to his social media handle to talk about the same. In his post, there was a photo of the protesters, who had gathered in Versova. He captioned this post saying, “Hamari bahu silk serial actors protested outside the producer's office in Versova. Sadly, they have not been paid their dues for over a year...''. Here is the post:

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma's 'Thriller' Trailer, Featuring Apsara Rani, Released; Watch



ALSO READ |'Moothon' Star Shashank Arora Claims He's Lost Films Because He 'speaks His Mind'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.