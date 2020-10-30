Suniel Shetty Sends 'powerful And Positive Thought', Receives Praises From Fans

Suniel Shetty recently took to Instagram to share a few words of wisdom. The actor posted a close-up picture of himself with a stern look. Along with the picture, his caption grabbed several eyeballs as well. Take a look at Suniel Shetty's Instagram post.

In the picture, Suniel had a stern look on. He looked away from the camera yet caught the attention of everyone. His hair was left open and fell neatly on his face. He teamed up this stern look with a few words of wisdom. Suniel wrote that thoughts have energy. So he asked his audience to make sure their thoughts are powerful and positive. Have a look at Suniel Shetty’s Instagram post below:

Anna’s stern look

Friends and fans of the actor were quick to comment on the post. They praised him for being such a positive person and poured in their love and affection for the actor. On the other hand, actors such as Muzamil Ibrahim and Sonu Sood appreciated Suniel’s stern look with their comments. Muzamil wrote, “Sir this look should be your permanent fixture. Too sexy” while Sonu commented with ‘Fab’ and a heart.

Several fans of Suniel Shetty appreciated the actor for his words of wisdom. Most of them agreed with the actor and poured in their positive thoughts too. One of the fans commented, “PRECIOUS DIAMOND.. INSPIRATION LOVE U TILL D MOON MY IDOL SUPERSTAR” while another one wrote, “My thoughts are that you age like fine wine” Take a look at the comments and reactions below.

Muzamil Ibrahim and Sonu Sood’s comments

Fans’ thoughtful messages for the actor

Suniel Shetty’s Instagram

The actor is quite active on social media such as Instagram with a fan following of about 2 million followers on Instagram. Along with Suniel Shetty’s photos, they also appreciate his motivating captions and words of wisdom. In his previous post, the actor made a stylish back to work statement but bagged it up with a motivating caption. In the picture, Suniel Shetty was seen seated on a chair in a stylish avatar in front of a camera. He captioned the post, “Should. Would. Could. Did. Back to work”.

