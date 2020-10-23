Suniel Shetty Shuns Rumours About His Appearance In Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'Fighter'

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has been making headlines due to speculations about his appearance in Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated film, Fighter. It was said that that the actor will essay the role of Vijay’s father and also, his character will appear in the flashback parts of the movie. However, the actor has now rubbished all speculations with regards to him staring in the film.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Suniel Shetty has dished all rumours about him starring in the much-acclaimed film. The actor revealed to the portal saying no, he has not even been approached for the role in the film. He also went on to ask them from where do these rumours come from? He concluded saying that he would love to know from where such gossip is generated.

The portal also asked Vijay about Suniel Shetty’s appearance in Fighter. To which the actor replied saying that he is not sure about Suniel’s appearance in the film. He also said that he hasn’t been informed of anything as such.

About Fighter

The film titled Fighter stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles. The movie is also expected to go on floors later this year. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the much-anticipated film also stars Vishu Reddy, Ronit Roy, Aali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in pivotal roles. The makers have also managed to rope in Ramya Krishnan for a vital role in the film. Ever since the inception of the movie, fans and viewers are going gaga over the star cast and cannot wait for the release of Fighter.

On the work front

Suniel Shetty has a number of projects lined up in his kitty including some south releases. One of the films starring Suniel Shetty in a pivotal role will be Marakkar, directed by Priyadarshan. He will also be seen in a prominent role in a film directed by Shabnam Kapoor titled Helloo India. Mosagallu, directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, will also see the actor playing a crucial role. The actor is currently very active on his social media handle. He is often seen giving glimpses of his personal and professional life. Take a look at his recent post.

