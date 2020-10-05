Suniel Shetty Talks About His Kids Being Dragged Into Nepotism Debate, Says 'I Feel Upset'

Many star kids have been attacked ever since the debate on nepotism in Bollywood. Recently, actor Suniel Shetty also opened up about his kids, Athiya Shetty and Ahaan Shetty getting slammed online. He also said how the situation does not make him angry rather upset. Here's what this is about.

Suniel Shetty talks about his children getting dragged in the nepotism debate

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Suniel Shetty had opened up about his children, Athiya and Ahaan who are getting dragged into the debate of nepotism in Bollywood. He said he does not get "irritated" or "angry" rather "upset" and "hurt" when something like this happens. He added that this is his daughter Athiya's destiny and she will prove it through her hard work. Shetty cited the example of Motichoor Chaknachoor saying that even when the film had problems with the producer, she was appreciated for her performance in the movie.

The Hera Pheri actor also added that every child has the right to follow their dream. Further in the interview, he also stressed the importance of not pushing one's child into doing something they do not want to do. He said that educating a child is a responsibility and then one should let them choose their own destiny.

Suniel Shetty also talked about his initiative to help children and establish them into the world. Till now, he says he has helped around 2,72,000 children and also considers them as his own. He has helped them get jobs and fight the "exploitation of talent".

More about Athiya Shetty's Bollywood career

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the movie, Motichoor Chaknachoor which released in 2019. The film also cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. The project was helmed by Debamitra Biswal. The plot of Motichoor Chaknachoor revolves around a 30-something man who is looking for a perfect bride and a young girl in search of her dream husband. However, the catch in their match is that she wants to settle abroad after getting married.

Athiyaa Shetty had made her debut in 2015 with the movie Hero. The movie cast Sooraj Pancholi in the lead while Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aditya Pancholi played supporting roles. The project was helmed by Nikkhil Advani. Athiya also starred in the movie Mubarakan which cast Arjun Kapoor in a double role, Ileana D'Cruz and Anil Kapoor. She is yet to announce her next Bollywood project.

