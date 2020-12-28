Suniel Shetty Shares Photos With His 'greatest Treasure'; Pens An Emotional Post

As Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty recently turned a year older, he shared some of the most adorable clicks of his son on his social media handle. There were some treasured memories in Suniel Shetty’s photos on his social media handle that were loved by all his fans who also wished his son a happy birthday. Let’s take a look at Suniel Shetty’s photos and see how adorably he wished his son on his birthday.

Suniel Shetty's photos with son Ahan

As Suniel Shetty’s family love can be seen in many of his social media photos, the actor also added yet another post about one of his loved family members. In his recent post, he wished his son Ahan a happy birthday and posted some of the most adorable and cherishing moments of his son in a series of photos beginning from his childhood till present.

In the first one from Suniel Shetty’s photos, he can be seen holding little Ahan Shetty in his arms as they enjoy a dip in the pool together while in the next one, Ahan can be seen sharing a lollipop with his father. In the next one, little Ahan can be seen adorably gazing towards something at his right with his mouth open. In the last two pictures, Suniel and Ahan Shetty can be seen in some classy poses together with some cool shades on.

In the caption, Suniel felt overwhelmed and stated that when he closed his eyes for a moment, he suddenly saw a man standing where a boy used to stand. He also added how his son had given him a zillion reasons to be proud of and had taken him less than a second to realize how blessed he was as a father. In the end, he wished his ‘greatest treasure’ a happy birthday.

Many of their fans sent tons of lovely birthday wishes to Ahan Shetty through Suniel’s social media post. They wished him on his birthday by adding how much they have adored him and how he was a precious gift to Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. Many celebrities also took to Suniel’s Instagram to wish Ahan on his birthday. Have a look at some of the comments on Suniel Shetty’s photos on Instagram.

Suniel Shetty’s family

Suniel Shetty has a cute loving family that includes his beautiful wife Mana Shetty, along with their two kids, Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty. Suniel also has a sister named Sujata Shetty. Athiya Shetty has already begun working in movies from 2015 while his son Ahan will soon be making his Bollywood debut as a lead actor with one of Milan Luthria’s movie.

