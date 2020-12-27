Athiya Shetty Talks About Father Suniel Being A Confident & Strong Role Model For Her

Though Athiya Shetty has appeared in only a few movies so far she has already gained an immense amount of fan following on her social media. As she keeps on posting interesting updates about her life with her fans, she also talked about her father, Suniel Shetty’s role in her life and how her family has taught her not to get affected by failures in life.

Actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty talked about how her family and especially her father has been a role model for him. According to the reports by The New Indian Express, Athiya Shetty talked about how her parents, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty had instilled confidence in her to walk the path less trodden and not to be burdened with failures.

She also stated how her father never brought his failures home and added how at home, he was just his father, strong and confident. Athiya Shetty also stated how her father was always a rockstar at home and though he had many ups and downs in life, he never let them reach the family.

Later in her interview, she was also asked about her plans about marriage to which she added how she had no plans yet but she added how she believes in the institution of marriage as she had seen her parents and grandparents have successful married lives with so much of love around her.

Athiya Shetty’s Instagram is a huge hit among her fans. Whenever she posts something on her social media, her fans showed an immense amount of love on her posts and comment on how lovely she looks in her posts. She posted this picture and an adorable video on her Instagram on the occasion of her father’s birthday. She shared in her post how her father has been her wisest teacher, greatest protector, toughest workout buddy and her best friend. She also added how nobody could ever match the size of his heart.

Athiya Shetty has been a part of four movies in her career but has managed to achieve awards and accolades for her debut performance and she was also appreciated for her latest movie with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Athiya Shetty’s movies are namely Hero, Mubarakan, Motichoor Chaknachoor. She also made a cameo appearance in a song from the movie, Nawabzaade.

