When Athiya Shetty Revealed Her Favourite Bollywood Films Of Father Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty is one of the most prolific Bollywood actors, who has given Indian cinema some of the most iconic films of all time, which includes Border, Dhadkan, Main Hoon Naa, and Hera Pheri to name a few. Although there have been many fan-favourite Suneil Shetty films over the years, do you know which films of his are his daughter Athiya Shetty's favourites? Last year, in an interview with SpotboyE, Suniel's daughter Athiya shared her favourite Bollywood films of her father.

Athiya Shetty is a fan of THESE iconic Suniel Shetty films

Athiya Shetty, who rose to fame after debuting in Bollywood alongside Sooraj Pancholi in 2015's romantic action film Hero, was last seen alongside Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the comedy-drama Motichoor Chaknachoor. Although Athiya set foot in the film industry in 2015, she has great knowledge of Bollywood since a young age as the 28-year-old used to visit the sets of her father's films in her teenage. In her interview with the online portal, she revealed which sets of her father Suniel's films did she visit during her growing years.

During her interaction with the portal, Athiya opened up about not being allowed to go on sets when she was younger because her mother was very strict about it and wanted her to focus on her career. However, she mentioned that post the age of twelve or thirteen, she was allowed to visit her father on his film sets.

Talking about the film's sets that she has visited, the Hero actor stated that she has gone to sets of Hera Pheri and Main Hoon Naa with her father sometimes. Furthermore, she also spilt the beans about her favourite films of Suniel Shetty during her interview. The Mubarakan actor revealed that her favourite films of her dad include Dhadkan, Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana and Main Hoon Naa.

Meanwhile, with her career spanning half a decade, Suniel Shetty's daughter has only starred in four Bollywood films. The list of Athiya Shetty's movies includes Hero, Mubarakan, Nawabzaade and Motichoor Chaknachoor. If reports are to be believed, the actor does not have any upcoming films in her kitty.

