Suniel Shetty Relives Bond With Sisters In Rare Childhood Pic; Athiya Shares Pic With Ahan

Suniel Shetty celebrated Raksha Bandhan as he shared a throwback picture with his sisters. His daughter Athiya Shetty also celebrated the special occasion by sharing childhood pictures with brother Ahan Shetty. Check out their posts and read to know more.

Suniel Shetty shares throwback pic with sisters to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Suniel Shetty is quite active on his Instagram handle where he currently has 2 million followers. The actor shared a throwback photo on the social media platform with his siblings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The picture is from their childhood and has Suniel with his two sisters, Sunita and Sujata.

The Bhai star is wearing a checked shirt with button closed till collar. His younger sister is wearing a dress while the elder one is donning a lehenga with a locket around her neck. It is speculated that the photo was taken in some studio. Suniel Shetty captioned the picture, “NO CLOSER BOND!! #rakshabandhan” (sic). See his post below.

Soon after Suniel Shetty uploaded this pic, fans started to pour their love on the actor's Raksha Bandhan post. Some left red heart emoticon in the comment box while others wished the actor on today's special occasion. His daughter Athiya Shetty commented “hot legs” on the post. Actor Ronit Roy wrote that the picture is too cute and added that Suniel had “swag” even back then, referring to his standing style. Aashiqui star Rahul Roy too reacted to the post.

Athiya Shetty wishes brother Ahan Shetty on Raksha Bandhan

Athiya Shetty followed her father Suniel Shetty’s step as she shared a childhood throwback picture with brother Ahan Shetty. She took to her Instagram handle, where she currently has 2.3 million followers to share the photo. It has Athiya with her younger brother Ahan standing near a statue of a cow.

While the Hero actor is donning a camouflage shirt and smiling, her brother seems a bit tensed as she sported a black jacket on big jeans. Athiya Shetty captioned the post, “pretty sure this wasn’t ahan’s idea ðŸ™ƒ #happyrakshabandhan” (sic).

Athiya Shetty also shared an old photo on her Instagram story. It seems to be from Ahan Shetty’s first year as a baby boy. The elder sister is holding her toddler younger brother while he is sitting on her lap. Ahan is seen in a full white baby suit while Athiya sported two cute ponytails. Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Aug 2, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT Athiya Shetty's post caught much attention from her followers. Some wished the actor back on the special day, while others left red heart, fire and heart eyes emoticons. Many also called it a cute picture

