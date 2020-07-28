Suniel Shetty In Talks To Play A Cop In AMR Ramesh's Veerappan Web Series

Kannada and Tamil filmmaker A. M. R. Ramesh has recently announced that he is making a web series on Indian bandit, Veerappan. Now latest reports suggest that Suniel Shetty is in talks to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Veerappan web series. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Also Read | Suniel Shetty's Workout Video Amazes Bollywood Stars As They Call It "phenomenal"

Suniel Shetty likely to appear in Veerappan web series

According to reports, Suniel Shetty has been roped in by A. M. R. Ramesh to portray an important character in Veerappan web series. The show will entirely focus on the life of Veerappan. It will be made in multiple languages, including Hindi.

Actor Kishore is touted to play the titular character of Veerappan in the series. Suniel Shetty is said to be playing a crucial character. As per reports, AMR Ramesh has recently narrated the script to Suniel over a phone call and the actor was quite impressed with his role. The Dhadkan star will reportedly be portraying the character of a cop who encountered the sandalwood smuggler. It would be Suniel Shetty's web series debut.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty And Sanjay Dutt Provide Food To Mumbai's Dabbawalas Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The makers have started a conversation with prominent celebrities in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industry for playing important roles. An official announcement about the cast and crew of the web series is yet to be made. The show will be bankrolled by AMR Ramesh under his own AMR Ramesh Pictures banner. It will primarily revolve around Veerappan’s life and depict how the Tamil Nadu Special Task Force killed him in 2004.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Shares A Picture With His 'favourite Baby' & It's Neither Ahan Nor Athiya

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Shares 'major' Throwback Picture With Son Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty made his Kannada debut in 2019 with Pailwaan. He was last seen in Darbar as the villain. The movie stars Rajinikanth in the lead along with Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah, Dalip Tahil, Jatin Sarna, Sriman, Yograj Singh, and others. it received mixed reviews from the audiences and fared well at the box-office.

Suniel Shetty has an impressive line-up of movies. He will next appear in the Malayalam film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Directed by Priyadarshan, it is a historical epic war movie. It cast Mohanlal in the titular role, with Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Siddique, Mukesh, Suhasini Maniratnam, and Nedumudi Venu in major roles. Suniel’s upcoming venture also includes the multi-starrer Hindi film Mumbai Saga and Telugu film Mosagallu.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.