Suniel Shetty Reveals His Dream Cast For 'Dhadkan 2'; Wants Akshay Kumar's Son In The Film

Suniel Shetty starrer Dhadkan was an enormous hit at the box office. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty and has gone to become a cult classic over the years. There were several reports that a sequel to Dhadkan is in the pipeline. However, the makers have reportedly shut the rumours. Suniel Shetty recently revealed that he would be glad if a sequel was to be made.

Suniel Shetty on Dhadkan 2

Suniel Shetty was asked in a recent interview whether he would want a sequel to his 2000 hit film, Dhadkan. The actor replied by saying that he is hopeful that director Dharmesh Darshan and Venus will come together for Dhadkan 2. He also added that he would like his son, Ahan Shetty, Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav Kumar and Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha to be in Dhadkan 2.

Suniel Shetty also went on to explain how his son, Ahan should “get the heroine”. He also added that this is because, in Dhadkan, Shilpa Shetty’s character had left Suniel Shetty for Akshay Kumar. He also said that it is too early for this as Shilpa Shetty’s daughter is too young and “very cute”.

Even with Dhadkan 2 not happening any soon, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar starrer Hera Pheri 3 was supposed to take off. However, the project has been pushed ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic that has been going on. Suniel Shetty added that they were planning on the sequel, however, both the actors are now focused on finishing off their prior commitments.

Suniel Shetty even went on to explain how one of his films that was supposed to start shooting by June will now be postponed. He added that he is willing to postpone the dates as he has impending projects as well. Suneil Shetty is currently quarantining at his Mumbai house along with his family.

