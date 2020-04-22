Suniel Shetty Talks About Consequences Of COVID-19 Lockdown On Bollywood Industry

Most of Bollywood stars are talking about the novel Coronavirus on the internet to educate their fans. Actors such as Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar, among many others, are urging fans to stay indoors. Meanwhile, actor John Abraham talked about the post-lockdown effects on the entertainment industry. Recently, Suniel Shetty also opened up about the financial loss incurred by the entertainment industry due to Coronavirus lockdown, during an interview with a leading entertainment portal.

Suneil Shetty talks about financial loss

Interestingly, Suniel Shetty threw some light on the financial aspect and consequences the entertainment industry will face after the current situation will get over. The Hera Pheri actor revealed that he had turned producer but is willing to wait to start his project and accommodate others who have already invested a lot. He further said that Bollywood would need help from the people and the government. Later on, he said that the on-going films need to be completed first.

In further conversation, the 58-year-old actor talked about the upcoming film he is producing. The project was supposed to go on floor in June but he is ready to accommodate somebody else if their dates are an issue. He said that he wants to let them finish their films and then get on. Showing his concern over the existing producers, he said that his investment will start now, but they have already invested in and they are going to be bleeding.

Talking about the small scale companies and industries, the Dhadkan actor said that they are expecting RBI and Finance Minister to provide financial support. Meanwhile, looking at the larger picture, he said that superpowerful nations like the USA, England, and many others are going to be dependent on India. Concluding his conversation, he added that people with good intentions will benefit a lot after this.

