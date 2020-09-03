Suniel Shetty Shares Title Track Of 'Dhadkan' Composed By Tanzanian Musicians; Watch

On September 2, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took to his social media handle and shared a video, featuring a bunch of musicians from Africa singing the title track of his 2000's release Dhadkan. As the video started, one of the group members started singing Dhadkan's titled track while others were seen cheering him up. Instagramming his video-post, Suniel Shetty wrote a caption, which read, "Music is life that’s why our hearts have beats !!" To complete his caption, Shetty added a red-heart emoticon along with two hashtags, which were #Dhadkan and #Heartbeat. Scroll down to watch the video.

Tanzanians sing Dhadkan's title track:

Within a couple of hours, the video-post of the 59-year-old actor managed to receive more than 109k views; and is still counting. On the other hand, many from his 2M Instagram followers showered love on the actor and his performance in the film. Meanwhile, the boy, who sung the song in the video, expressed his gratitude with a folded-hands emoticon and commented, "Thank you very much,God bless you". An Instagram user praised the video and wrote, "Damn my brothers are killing it. Music until us all regardless of the language it’s sang". Actor Mahima Chaudhry, who essayed a pivotal character in Dhadkan, called it "Lovely".

Talking about Dhadkan, the romantic flick released in 2000 and starred Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty along with Suniel Shetty. The Dharmesh Darshan directorial received a positive response from the audience and the critics alike. The film was highly appreciated for its music album.

Suniel Shetty's movies

On the professional front, Shetty was last seen in multilingual action-drama Darbar, which featured Rajinikanth in the lead character. Shetty was seen playing the negative character in the film. Meanwhile, he has numerous projects lined up including some South releases.

Priyadarshan's upcoming directorial venture, Marakkar, will be one of the films featuring Suniel in a significant role. He will also be seen in a prominent role in the film Helloo India, directed by Shabnam Kapoor. On the other side, another upcoming film in Suniel's kitty, title Mosagallu, will be directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin.

