Suniel Shetty Shares A Sweet Video With Jackie As They Celebrate 45 Years Of Friendship

Actor Suniel Shetty recently took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation featuring his close friend, Jackie Shroff. In the video posted, the two actors are seen enjoying each other’s company at an open space amidst the greenery and mountains. He has also put together a few adorable throwback pictures with Jackie while speaking about their friendship. Suniel Shetty has received a lot of love from the fans in the comments section of the post as they love to see the two artists together.

Suniel Shetty’s love for Jackie Shroff

Actor Suniel Shetty recently posted a video on his social media to appreciate the long-term bond he shares with Jackie Shroff. In the video posted, the two senior actors are seen sitting in a stunning open-air eatery while they enjoy the scenery in each other’s company. The place is surrounded by mountains, valleys, and greenery, giving it a fresh and breezy ambiance. Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff are dressed casually while they also pose for the camera in one of the segments. In another part of the video, they are having a candid moment while the camera pans across the stunning view.

Suniel Shetty has also added a few pictures with actor Jackie Shroff which had been clicked over the past few years. In one of the pictures, they are well dressed in a dapper avatar as they pose together for the cameras. The other picture is a selfie, where Suniel Shetty dons a well-set beard and Jackie Shroff stuns in a formal outfit. The song I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts also plays in the background while the video rolls out.

In the caption for the post, Suniel Shetty has spoken about the long friendship the two actors have had. He has mentioned that they have been friends for 45 years and there are many more to come. He has also mentioned destinations like Khandala at the end of the caption as it holds a special place in their hearts. Have a look at the post on Suniel Shetty’s Instagram with all details here.

In the comments section of the post, fans have dropped adorable comments for the duo as fans love to see them together. Their offsprings Tiger Shroff and Athiya Shetty have also put in a few heartfelt words and emoticons for their fathers who always look great together. Have a look at a few of the comments here:

Image Courtesy: Suniel Shetty Instagram

