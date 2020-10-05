Vijay Deverakonda Loves Europe And Its Delicacies, Calls It His 'happy Escape'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently took to Instagram to share a charming picture from his breakfast in Europe. In the picture posted, he is spotted with a delightful smile across his face as he enjoys a cup of morning coffee with a portion of freshly baked puffs. Through the post, the actor has spoken about his favourite destination, Europe, and why it is close to his heart. Vijay Deverakonda's fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see his smiling pictures.

Vijay Deverakonda loves Europe

South Indian heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda recently updated his fans with a stunning picture of himself on Sunday. In the picture posted, he is seen wearing a delightful smile while he enjoys his morning breakfast. He is seen donning a casual white shirt which has been styled well with breezy curls that make him look fresh and natural. He is looking right at the camera while he openly smiles with a glare of morning sun illuminating his face.

Vijay Deverakona is seen sitting in front of a well-set breakfast table with a few baked goods, fresh fruits, juices, and coffee. The actor seems to be enjoying his morning meal in a busy restaurant before starting off his day in Europe.

In the caption for the post, Vijay Deverakonda has spoken about Europe and the special attachment he has with the place. He has mentioned that Europe is his escape from the chaos of life. He has written that the special place is his happy getaway from the madness of work as being an actor comes with a lot of ‘abnormalcy’. He has also spoken about his undying love for food that originates in Europe while also addressing the place as his ‘food heaven’.

In the comments section of the post, Vijay Deverakonda fans have spoken highly of his look in the picture while laying some special emphasis on his captivating smile. One of the internet users has also enquired about his breakfast date who seems to be clicking the picture. Have a look at a few of the reactions on Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram here.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to be seen in an action-romance film, Fighter. The film is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and also stars Bollywood actor Ananya Panday in a key role.

Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

