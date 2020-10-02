Suniel Shetty Leaves Fans In Splits After Comical Tweet On Bangalore's Super Over Win

Dream11 IPL 2020 has thrown up several interesting contests in its initial stages, with a number of matches going right down to the wire. In the first 13 matches of Dream11 IPL 2020, there have already been two Super Overs, a record run chase and several other moments of brilliance. The exciting start to Dream11 IPL 2020 has drawn much praise online as fans were initially sceptical whether the lavish tournament held without an audience would fulfil expectations. After the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over, thought, those sceptics vanished. Even popular actor Suniel Shetty took to Twitter to praise the thrills and spills of the ongoing season.

Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over recap

The 10th match of Dream11 IPL 2020 between Bangalore and Mumbai was decided in the Super Over, with Virat Kohli’s men eventually winning the game. Bowling first, Bangalore restricted the Mumbai team to just seven runs, with fast bowler Navdeep Saini bowling brilliantly. It was skipper Virat Kohli who was the star of the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over, with the Indian captain smashing two boundaries of the last three balls to take his side to victory.

Suniel Shetty’s hilarious reaction to Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over

Bhai log aise cricket mat khelo.. maar do gay 🙏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 28, 2020

After the Dream11 IPL 2020 match ended, several fans and pundits took to social media to express their excitement about the contest. Many rightly claimed that the match was a thrilling one, as they praised the topsy-turvy nature of the encounter. Among the many who reacted online was Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

Bhot Dhak dhak hota hai bhai 😂 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 28, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Suniel Shetty referred to the thrilling Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over multiple times. In one tweet, Suniel Shetty cheekily asked the cricketers to avoid playing such close games as they’re gut-wrenching, with the actor jokingly suggesting that such matches can kill people. In another instance, after one Twitter user suggested that close matches are the beauty of the IPL and make it interesting, Suniel Shetty had another hilarious reply. The actor comically wrote that watching the close encounters makes his heart beat quicker, cheekily referring to the famous dialogue from his hit movie ‘Hera Pheri’.

This is not the first time Suniel Shetty has taken to social media to talk about cricket. In the past, the actor had praised Mumbai cricketer Hardik Pandya for his stellar physique, as he called the 25-year-old an inspiration. Suniel Shetty also reacted to his daughter Athiya Shetty’s pictures with Punjab team captain KL Rahul in the past.

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

