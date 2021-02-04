Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Shetty Spotted Playing Cricket In Mumbai, See Pictures

Ahan Shetty’s photos are a huge hit among his fans and they await his adorable pictures and videos on social media. Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty was recently seen having a fun time playing cricket at a cricket stadium in Mumbai. Check out where Ahan Shetty was spotted recently by the paparazzi.

Ahan Shetty’s candid cricket avatar

The paparazzi recently took to their Instagram handle and posted a picture in which the Ahan can be seen in a cool snazzy look wearing a white-coloured tee and black-coloured track pants. He wore a pair of classy white sports shoes. He can also be seen holding a bat in his hand as he was seen at cricket practice in Mumbai. In the photo, he can be seen throwing the most innocent smile while standing on the pitch of the cricket ground.

Many fans came across this latest Ahan Shetty’s photo and were delighted to see him in his most candid avatar. Many of them mentioned how cute his smile was while others stated how he looked like a total stud in his latest picture. Many of his other fans took to the comment section and sent their hearts to Ahan Shetty. Let’s take a look at how fans reacted to Ahan Shetty’s photos when they saw him in his most candid look.





As the above photo is proof that Ahan Shetty loves playing cricket, there are a bunch of other photos that depict how he loves other sports as well. Ahan Shetty took to his Instagram handle a while ago and posted this mesmerising click in which he can be seen enjoying a great football match with other players. In the photo, Ahan Shetty can be seen in an intense look running with the ball while other players can be seen trying to chase him. Even actor Ranbir Kapoor can be spotted in the photo as they play together on a blissful rainy day. In the caption, Ahan Shetty stated how it was one of the toughest games he had ever played and that too against incredible opposition. He further mentioned how it was such an honour to play against the Army and the Navy team.

(Image source: Ahan Shetty Instagram (@ahan.shetty))

