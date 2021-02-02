Did You Know Ranbir Kapoor Dated Karisma Kapoor's Ex-husband's First Wife Nandita Mahtani?

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most eligible bachelors in India. With his acting skills, charm and look, he has captured many hearts globally. The heart-throb has dated not one but a string of Bollywood beauties like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. Did you know in the initial days of his career, Ranbir dated Sanjay Kapur's ex-wife Nandita Mahtani?

When Ranbir Kapoor dated Nandita Mahtani

Nandita Mahtani is Sanjay Kapoor's first wife while Sanjay is Ranbir's sister Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband. She is 10 years older than him. Nandita had a divorce with her ex-husband Sanjay after which he married Karisma. According to Asianet Newsable, while the actor made his debut in Bollywood with Saawariya, he was rumoured to be dating Nandita. In an interview, he even admitted that he had a huge crush on her and was often seen with her in Mumbai. However, later the two separated as Ranbir had to focus on his career and Nandita had to focus on her fashion designing. The two officially never admitted that they were dating each other just like other relationships of Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor's relationships

After Nandita, Ranbir was spotted with Deepika Padukone quite often who was his co-actor in his movie Bachna Ae Haseeno. Their relationship attracted a lot of media attention. They broke up a few years later and moved on with their lives. They were even seen together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha many years later. Ranbir was then rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif for a long period. The couple was even captured together spending time on a beach in Ibiza. After the two broke up, Ranbir did not date anyone for a long time until he met Alia Bhatt.

About Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating each other for two years now. The two will soon be seen in Brahmastra which will also star Amitabh Bachchan. Alia is often seen sharing pictures with Ranbir's family and spending time with them. In an interview during the lockdown, Ranbir had mentioned that the two would have gotten married this year but postponed their plans.

