Anushka Sharma Wishes Sunil Chhetri On Birthday, Says 'Keep Inspiring Young Athletes’

The Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share a good bond with the Indian footballer, Sunil Chhetri. Chhetri and his wife have often been spotted with Anushka Sharama and her husband. Further, they also share pictures of their gatherings on social media platforms. As of date, the professional Indian footballer is celebrating his 36th birthday. On the occasion of Sunil Chhetri’s birthday, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to him.

Anushka Sharma’s Instagram story featured two pictures. While one of the pictures showcased Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri, and his wife; the second picture featured a solo snap of Sunil Chhetri. The group picture was shared by Sunil Chhetri’s wife during January 2020. Sunil Chhetri’s wife Sonam Bhattacherjee shared this picture on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

As per reports, the families had gathered to celebrate Virat Kohli’s victory in the 3rd match ODI series against Australia. Anushka Sharma captioned the story as, “Happy birthday to you! May you keep inspiring the young athletes”! Further, she also tagged Sunil Chhetri in the Instagram story. You can check out Anushka Sharma’s Instagram story here:

Source: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

Sonam Bhattacherjee’s Instagram post:

The group picture was shared by Sunil Chhetri’s wife in January 2020. She captioned the post as, “No phones (till we picked one up for this picture), no glance at the clock. Just four such different people speaking about everything under the sun. Was lovely hosting the two of you for dinner. You two are all kinds of wonderful”!

Several people showered their love on Sonam Bhattacherjee’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out the Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Sunil Chhetri’s post for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli:

On the occasion of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding anniversary, Sunil Chhetri had taken to Twitter to share a sweet post for the couple. While Sunil Chhetri’s pictures featured him and his wife, it also featured Anushka and Virat. Further, the photographs were captured during Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding reception.

In the tweet, Chhetri mentioned that there were two captains in the photograph. Further, he also shared best wishes for the couple. This Tweet received about 3.6k likes. You can check out the Tweet here:

There are two captains in this picture. The other two play cricket and football to earn a living ðŸ˜‰ Luck and love for what I’m sure will be a fantastic journey. pic.twitter.com/GUZ7eS9KRi — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) December 27, 2017

Promo Image Source: Sunil Chhetri and Anushka Sharma's Instagram

