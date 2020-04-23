Sunil Grover Shares A Painting Of Katrina Kaif, Calls It A Result Of Lockdown; See Picture

The nation is under an extended lockdown till May 3, 2020. Many people are taking up this time off to invest in their hobbies be it cooking, reading, singing, etc. Recently, actor Sunil Grover took to his Instagram handle to share a sketch of Katrina Kaif.

Grover collaged Katrina Kai's picture with the sketch that he created of the 'Bharat' actor and shared it with his fans. Katrina Kaif’s picture is from the film Bharat in which she was starred with Salman Khan and Sunil Grover.

See the post here

He posted a witty caption to describe the post. He captioned the post as, “Lockdown ne kitne poet, kitne chef bana diye. Ek painter ka example yahan hai.” (Lockdown has made several poets, several chefs. Here is one example of a painter). Fans were all praise for his attempt at sketching.

Sunil Grover and Katrina Kaif worked together in the film Bharat. In the movie, Sunil Grover played the role of Salman Khan’s best friend. The movie released last year and was a box office hit. Sunil Grover has been entertaining his fans amid the lockdown. The actor recently shared a video in which he is seen talking about his quarantine schedule. In the video, he shared how he is bored and is drinking tea during the lockdown.

See the video here

