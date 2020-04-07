Actor-comedian Sunil Grover Requests Fans To Stay United & Not Create Communal Disharmony

Despite the coronavirus lockdown, many celebrities are still in touch with their fans, thanks to social media. Celebs are also using their wide fanbase to spread awareness about the coronavirus lockdown. Sunil Grover is one such celebrity, who has been entertaining his online fanbase with his wit and sense of humour.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, Sunil Grover has tried to spread awareness about the pandemic with hilarious posts and clever one-liners. The comedian recently had an interview with a news organisation, where he discussed his social media humour. During the interview, Sunil Grover also asked people to stay united and not wage a religious war during the pandemic.

Sunil Grover urges fans to not have a war of religion during the coronavirus lockdown

During the interview with a news organisation, Sunil Grover stated that now was not the time to create communal disharmony. He said that humanity was the first religion and there was nothing greater than that at a time like this. Sunil Grover then requested his fans to forget everything else and be united at a time like this. Sunil Grover claimed that during this coronavirus lockdown, people must help each other and spread love.

Sunil Grover further discussed his humour on social media. The comedian stated that sometimes, people take humour the wrong way and misrepresent it and thus the actor-comedian is trying to keep his humour as simple as possible during the coronavirus lockdown. Sunil Grover stated that he wants to create awareness with a slice of humour.

Later, Sunil Grover stated that he was thankful that he did not have any problems during the coronavirus lockdown. He talked about villages where people had no food or water and had to walk miles to find anything. Finally, Sunil Grover asked his fans to respect essential services during these difficult times.

