Kiku Sharda Talks About About How Much He Misses The 'TKSS' Set & Ex Co-star Sunil Grover

The Coronavirus outbreak has confined everyone to their homes. The national lockdown in India has led to a stoppage of all daily activities including the shooting of movies and serials. The film city has stopped all its workings for a long now. There are also many movies that were supposed to release but were postponed due to the same.

Amid these tough times, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kiku Sharda had a conversation with a leading daily where he talked about how much he misses the shooting of the show and his co-stars.

When Kiku Sharda was asked about how much he misses his The Kapil Sharma Show family, he said that he misses them a lot. He added that The Kapil Sharma Show is like a big get together of a big family. He further said that he never enjoyed and laughed so much before as he does on the sets of the show.

Explaining an incident, Kiku said that when he sits with all the writers to discuss the scripts or acts, there are so many fun things come out. Kiku Sharda exclaimed that the entire process is very funny and the whole day is so much. He also shared that he misses working with his former co-star Sunil Grover and how they were once tagged as Laurel and Hardy of television. Talking about the show, he said he misses everything the process, shoots, audience, applause from them.

Speakig about his character in The Kapil Sharma Show, he said that improvisation happens but he can't take away the credit from the writers. They are very good. Kiku said that they have a set of writers who come up with hilarious jokes and two liners. He further said that there are few things that he personally adds to his characters like 'tumhara baat sunke main hakka bakka bhauchakka reh gaya'.

He mentioned that he likes saying this line and he has used this in his earlier show Akbar Birbal. Kiku Sharda wrapped up the conversation by saying that he likes adding such lines and sometimes people like it.

