Bobby Deol 'rocks The World' Of An Ardent Fan In 'Class Of '83' Rap Song 'Bad Boy Bobby'

Bobby Deol's highly-anticipated web-film titled Class of '83 finally premiered on Netflix today, i.e. August 21. However, ahead of its release on the streamer, Netflix India released a promotional rap song on YouTube, titled Bad Boy Bobby. In collaboration with Tadpatri Talkies, the music video of the song was released on August 20 and depicts how Bobby Deol's digital debut has rocked the world of an ardent fan.

Also Read | Bobby Deol Shares 'Class Of 83' Throwback, Points Out Vanity Van Tag 'Vijay Singh'

Netflix releases rap song 'Bad Boy Bobby' to promote 'Class of '83'

Ever since Bobby Deol announced his debut in the digital world with Netflix's crime drama Class of '83, netizens were awaiting the release of the web film on the streaming platform. The makers of the film have been virtually promoting the film for the past few weeks on social media. However, a day prior to its release, Netflix India came up with a quirky idea to promote the web-film.

They collaborated with a YouTube channel named 'Tadpatri Talkies' to come up with a rap song with an imposing title which comprised a triple alliteration, titled 'Bad Boy Bobby'. The music video of the rap song starts with a voice-over of an interviewer asking Bobby if he knows how much he has 'rocked a Bobby Deol's fan world'. The video then features two members of the Tadpatri Talkies team with one playing an ardent fan of the Bichhoo actor while other raps to the upbeat tunes of the song.

The video also features glimpses from Class of '83 and its lyrics are all-praise about the 51-year-old and his career trajectory. The lyrics of the rap song talk about the trends set by Dharmendra's son in the film industry and also boats about his superhit films including Soldier, Tango Charlie, and Yamla Pagla Deewana to name a few.

Also Read | Bobby Deol Talks About Nepotism, Says There Is No ‘backing’ In The Industry

Watch the music video of Bad Boy Bobby below:

Meanwhile, Class of '83 is now available to stream on Netflix. The web-film is directed by Atul Sabharwal while it's produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It also marks the third collaboration of Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix after Bard of Blood and Betaal. The crime-drama stars an ensemble cast alongside Bobby Deol and depicts the heroic story of a policeman who is shunted to a punishment posting as a Dean of the police academy.

Also Read | Bobby Deol Shares His First Look From 'Aashram' As Kashipur Wale Baba Nirala; See Here

Watch the trailer of Class of '83 below:

Also Read | Bobby Deol Thankful For Receiving Cookies, Says 'I Have Already Finished Half The Box'

(Image credit: Bobby Deol and Netflix India Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.