Unseen Pic Of The Day: Bobby Deol Looks Too Cute As He Poses With His Parents

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has turned a year older today, i.e. on January 27, 2021. And to mark this day several celebrities and friends of the actor have been pouring out their heartfelt wishes for Bobby. Apart from celebs, many fan pages have also gone on to share unseen pictures of the actor and pen some sweet wishes for the birthday boy. Recently, a fan page went on to share a major throwback picture of the actor along with his parents which is truly unmissable.

In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting between his parents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. The trio can be seen striking a simple pose and are all smiles for the camera. Bobby can be seen sitting wearing a white shirt, waistcoat and a pant. Dharmendra can be seen sporting a white shirt and checkered lungi, while Prakash can be seen donning a printed saree. They both can be seen wearing a garland in their neck.

Along with the picture, the fan page also penned a sweet note in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “#HappyBirthdayBobbyDeol. #BobbyDeol with his parents #Dharmendra ji and #PrakashKaur ji”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went on to comment on all things nice. The post also garnered heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Many also went on to wish the actor on his birthday. One of the users wrote, “happy birthday Bobby”. While the other one wrote, “This picture is so cutee”. Take a look at a few comments below.

On the work front

Bobby Deol was recently seen in the much-acclaimed series Aashram. Aashram's season one was released on August 28 on MX Player and the second season on November 11 on the web. The series also features Chandan Roy Sanyal Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury, among others. A month after its release, the makers claimed that they had received 1 billion views. The show garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for its acting skills and storyline.

