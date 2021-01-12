Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sunny Deol's THIS Happy Post With His Family Is Truly Unmissable

The Deols' are among the well-known families in the movie industry. They often manage to take the internet by storm with pictures, videos and more on their respective social media handles. Several fan pages also go on to share snippets, pictures and much more on their respective handles. Recently, a fan page shared an unseen picture of Sunny Deol along with his family where they look truly unmissable.

In the unseen picture, Sunny Deol can be seen striking a sweet pose with his family as they are all smiles for the camera. Sunny can be seen sitting beside his wife, Pooja Deol and his sons, Karan and Rajvir. Sunny can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and black denim. He completed his look with a beige bandana. Pooja Deol can be seen donning a black and white printed kurta. She completed the look with a messy bun hairdo and no makeup. Karan can be seen wearing a red jersey and black denim, while Rajvir opted for a white t-shirt and shorts.

Along with the picture, the fan page also went on to pen a sweet caption. The caption in the post read as “family” along with many hashtags. Take a look at Sunny Deol's family photo below.

Also read | 'Aashram' Faces Legal Trouble As Jodhpur Court Issues Notice To Bobby Deol & Prakash Jha

Netizens react

As soon as the post was shared online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice. The post went on to garner heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to laud the picture revealing how cute they all look together. While the other one went on to call them a happy family. One of the users wrote, “Nice family photo ji”. While the other one wrote, “such a happy family”. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Bobby Deol And Filmmaker Prakash Jha Share Details About 'Aashram' Season 3

Apart from this picture, the actor himself goes on to share several pictures and videos on his respective social media handles. Earlier to this pic, the actor shared a happy picture of him along with his father, Dharmendra, where they are all smiles for the camera. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a heartfelt caption. Take a look.

Also read | Raveena Tandon & Sunny Deol's Movies List: Have A Look At Some Of Their Popular Films

Also read | BJP's Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol Denies Y-category Security Link To Comment On Farmer Protest

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.