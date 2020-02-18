'No One Better Than Me When It Comes To Beating Up Someone': BJP MP Sunny Deol

BJP MP Sunny Deol on Monday made a contentious remark when he said that nobody even "comes close to him when it is about beating up someone". The actor-turned-politician made the comments when asked about the ongoing issues in his constituency Gurdaspur in Punjab. He alleged that employees of Punjab government, which is being ruled by the Congress, were harassing people of Gurdaspur district.

'I don't interfere in such trivial issues'

While addressing a public gathering in Pathankot, Deol said, "I have been told that state government employees harass people saying they elected the wrong person. I don't interfere in such trivial issues. I don't believe in making controversial remarks but everyone knows no one is better than me when it comes to beating up someone."

Sunny Deol in Pathankot: I have been told state govt employees harass ppl saying they elected wrong person. I don't interfere in such trivial issues. I don't believe in making controversial remarks but everyone knows no one is better than me when it comes to beating up someone. pic.twitter.com/Q6t8ZW7wCO — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020

'Missing posters' of Sunny Deol surfaced in Pathankot

On January 13, 'Missing' posters of Sunny Deol, were seen near a railway station in Pathankot. The posters put up on the walls read - 'Gumshuda ki talash MP Sunny Deol' (Search for missing MP Sunny Deol). When asked about the posters, the MP said, "I really cannot say anything on this. I am here to do my work and will continue doing that. Let the people say what they want to."

Sunny Deol dances & delivers dialogues from his movies

On Sunday, Sunny Deol was also seen dancing with students at a college event he attended in the district on Sunday. He was dancing to a chart-buster from one of his most popular movies, Gadar- Ek Prem Katha. In a video posted by news agency ANI, it can be seen that college faculty and students had also joined him.

The BJP leader also delivered two of his most famous dialogues — "Yeh dhai kilo ka haath..." and "Tareekh pe tareekh...". Both these iconic dialogues are from the 1993 courtroom drama Damini.

READ | Sunny Deol pays tributes to brave martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack on 18th anniversary

READ | Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol & Yami Gautam pay stirring tributes to Pulwama martyrs

#WATCH BJP MP Sunny Deol dances & delivers dialogues from his movies, at an event in RR Bawa DAV college in Batala, Punjab. (16.02.20) pic.twitter.com/vias13h12y — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

In his debut election, Deol had defeated sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won this seat after fielding actor Vinod Khanna.

READ | Sunny Deol "missing" posters surface in Pathankot, locals say 'they expected better'

READ | Sunny Deol calls 2019 an important year, thanks people for his successful political debut