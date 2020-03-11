Sunny Deol To Collaborate With South Director Hanu Raghavapudi For His Comeback?

Veteran actor Sunny Deol is reportedly making a comeback to Bollywood with an action thriller with south director Hanu Raghavapudi. Sunny Deol was last seen in the film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se alongside father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol in the lead roles. According to reports, he has been offered quite a few films, however, the Gaddar actor decided to film with Hanu Raghavapudi.

In an interview with a news publication, Sunny Deol was asked about his next with Hanu Raghavapudi. He mentioned that the film will be a never-been-heard before the story and also revolve around an undisclosed engaging topic. He cleared the air that it is not a remake. The actor, however, has expressed his happiness on working with Hanu Raghavapudi. In the interview, he also mentioned that the film will be a suspense, action, thriller drama. He added that the main role essayed by him is very different from his films so far.

The film’s cast and shooting location are still undisclosed. However, reportedly the film will be in the shooting and production stage from early April in 2020. Furthermore, reports suggest that Hanu Ragahavapudi has also discussed the project with Sunny Deol personally. He had expressed his gratitude and excitement with Sunny Deol to producer Anuj Sharma.

Hanu Raghavapudi has been known for his Telugu hits like Andala Rakshashi and I am Famous. He is known for his interesting takes on character portrayal and directing action as well as dramas films. Furthermore, Hanu Ragahavapudi expressed that it will be a dream come true for him to work with Sunny Doel. Apparently, he is waiting for the filming to go on the floor.

Yamla Pagla Deewana was Sunny Deol's last movie

