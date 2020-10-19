Sunny Deol Thanks Fans On His 64th Birthday; Says 'love You All For The Love You Give'

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has turned a year older today, i.e. on October 19, 2020. To mark this day, several celebrities, friends and fans of the actor went all out to wish the birthday boy on his special day. To thank his fans and well-wishers, Sunny Deol shared a happy post and thanked them for all their love and support.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny shared a happy post of himself striking a pose behind his delicious-looking birthday cake. In the picture, the actor is seen leaning on the table sporting a black t-shirt and olive green pants. He can also be seen sporting a mask that he pulled down for the picture. Apart from that, one can notice the well-decorated cake that is filled with snowcapped mountains, trees, clouds and much more. One can also notice the “Happy Birthday Sunny Bhaiya” tag on the cake.

Along with this happy picture, Sunny went on to thank all his fans and well-wishers for all their love and support. He wrote, “Love you all for all the love you give me”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this lovely picture, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice on the post. The post shared by Sunny received several likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to wish the actor on his special day, while some praised him and adored him. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday sir”. While the other one wrote, “this is an amazing post”. Check out a few comments below.

This is not the first time the actor has interacted with his fans through his social media handle. The actor often goes on to share several pictures, videos and more giving fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life. The actor recently shared a happy picture of him and his mother on her birthday. Take a look.

On the work front

Sunny Deol was last seen directing the film titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass that starred his song and actor Sahher Bambba in lead roles. The film garnered mixed responses from fans and viewers. However, fans went on to laud the songs of the film. Sunny Deol has made a mark in the industry with films such as Arjun (1985), Sultanat (1986), Dacait (1987) and many such. The actor has not announced any of his upcoming projects and fans seem very eager about the same.

