Bobby Deol Pours In Wishes For Brother Sunny Deol On B'day, Calls Him 'the Greatest Soul'

Actor Sunny Deol celebrates his birthday today, October 19. On the occasion of which, the actor's brother Bobby Deol put out a heartfelt message wishing the former. Fans loved the gesture by the actor and also wished Sunny Deol for his birthday. Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a candid picture of Sunny Deol in which he can be seen smiling.

Bobby Deol wishes brother Sunny Deol on the occasion of his birthday

Also Read | Bobby Deol's Massive Net Worth Is Not 'Gupt' Anymore; Read Details

Bobby then added a short caption for his brother. He began by wishing Sunny Deol and then went on to call him 'the greatest soul'. Further on, Bobby called Sunny a great brother. He also said that Sunny Deol has been a great friend to him as well. He then praised Sunny for being an amazing father and a good friend overall. Fans were taken by this post of Bobby Deol and also joined him in wishing Sunny Deol for his birthday.

Also Read | Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol's Throwback Picture Is All About 'brothers And Arms'; Check Out

On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in a couple of web series for which he was praised. The web series Class of 83 was among one of them that earned him tremendous praise. The actor managed to amaze audiences with his work in the film as a strict officer. Fans have eagerly been waiting for the second season of the show due to its narrative and acting done by the cast of the film.

Sunny Deol, on the other hand, was seen last directing the film titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. The film saw Sunny Deol’s son playing the lead role alongside actor Sahher Bambba. The film garnered mixed responses from the audiences. However, the songs of the film were praised by the audiences.

Also Read | Bobby Deol Shows Off Nirala Baba Avatar From 'Aashram', Fans Exclaim 'japnam'

Sunny Deol hasn’t commented on his upcoming projects as of yet and thus one may not see Sunny coming in films anytime soon. Bobby Deol, on the other hand, has a film in the pipeline in which he will be seen next year. The film has been titled Cheers: Let’s celebrate Life and will be directed by Sangeeth Sivan.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Bobby Deol Looks All Sorts Of Cute With Father Dharmendra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.