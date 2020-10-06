Bobby Deol Opens Up About How Sunny Deol Helped Him During 'Barsaat' Shoot

October 6 marks Bobby Deol's 25 years in Bollywood. Bobby made his debut in Bollywood with Barsaat. In a recent interview, he spoke about his debut film. He opened up about what difficulties he had to go through for the film. Bobby also revealed that his brother Sunny Deol did not shoot for an entire year just because he was supervising Bobby for his debut role.

Also Read | Bobby Deol Celebrates 25 Years In Bollywood, Calls It An 'overwhelming, Emotional' Journey

Sunny Deol's dedication for his brother Bobby

In an interview with Telegraph India, he mentioned that his brother Sunny helped him throughout the shoot of Barsaat. Bobby Deol in Barsaat played the role of Badal. Sunny had learnt the skills from their father Dharmendra and thus he wanted to help his brother and mentor him in return. Sunny got everything organised for the film and supervised Bobby during the shoot of Barsaat. Bobby also added that Sunny did not shoot for any of the films for over a year until Barsaat had completed. He said that he was so involved that he did not get the time to do so.

Bobby Deol in Barsaat: Prep for his role as Badal

Bobby shared his experience of preparing for his debut film. He remembered his first day with the director Shekhar Kapur who later quit and Rajkumar Santoshi took over the film. However, he remembered his first day at the set and not his first day with the new director. On his first day at the shoot, the set was made in an old factory and he had to walk in and do some illegal bout and win money. He said that it was his first-ever shot which unfortunately never made it to the movie.

Also Read | Bobby Deol Stuns His Fans In New 'Japnaam' Picture From 'Aashram'

He used to go for horseriding, learn bike stunts on the beach, and attend dance and fight classes. He took classes for two and a half months with Roshan Taneja and even learnt how to play the drums from the late music composer Aadesh Srivastava. He also got himself trained for running and juggling but the script kept changing and he had to do none of the above for Barsaat. He used to get excited and frustrated at the same time when the script changed but got used to it eventually. His character finally had to do action scenes and a little bit of comedy.

Also Read | Dharmendra Celebrates Bobby Deol's 25 Years In B'wood With Video Presenting All His Films

Bobby on the success of Barsaat

While talking about the success of Bobby Deol's debut movie he said that he never let that go into his head. He loved how people loved him just like his father. He knew that he had to try harder further down the line. He mentioned that things did not turn out the way he wanted them to be for 12 years straight. He wasted 3 years of his life going on the wrong path. But after 25 long years, he is glad where he is today. He had two successful films this year back to back and feels happy about it. He was last seen in Class of '83 and Ashram.

Also Read | Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol's Throwback Picture Is All About 'brothers And Arms'; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.