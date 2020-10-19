Sunny Deol Birthday: 7 Movies In Which The Actor Made Special Appearance

Actor Sunny Deol is celebrating his 63rd birthday on October 19, 2020. The famous actor, director, producer and politician, popularly known as Sunny Pajji, has done many iconic movies. His movies - Arjun (1985), Sultanat (1986), Dacait (1987) and many such more gained him much fame and recognition as well. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a look at all the films in which the actor only made a cameo or special appearances in:

Sunny Deol's special appearance in Bollywood movies

Badnam

Badnam came out in 1990 and Sunny Deol was seen as himself in a short appearance in the film. The film was directed by Shibu Mitra and produced by Ms Rupanjali. It cast Prosenjit Chatterjee and Neelam Kothari in the lead roles and had music by Bappi Lahiri.

Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya came out in 1997 and Sunny Deol was once again seen as himself in a short appearance in the film. Directed by Rahul Rawail, the film cast actor Bobby Deol and Aishwarya Rai in the pivotal roles. The film was loved by the audiences.

Iski Topi Uske Sarr

Iski Topi Uske Sarr came out in 1998 and Sunny Deol was seen as a Bhangra Dancer in the movie. His short cameo in this film surprised everyone. The film was directed by Raju Mavani and produced by Nitin Mavani. It cast Sharad Kapoor, Mukul Dev and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke

Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke came ou in 2001 and Sunny Deol was seen as Sagar in a special appearance in the film. Directed by Deepak Shivdasani, the movie revolves around a love triangle. It cast Ajay Devgan as Vikram “Vicky” Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit as Neha Verma, Preity Zinta as Sakshi and Sunny Deol as Sagar, Rohit’s friend (special appearance).

Kaise Kahoon Ke... Pyaar Hai

Kaise Kahoon Ke... Pyaar Hai came out in 2003 and Sunny Deol was seen as Arjun Singh in a special appearance in the film. Directed by Anil Kumar Sharma, the film cast Amit Hingorani, Sharbani Mukherjee, Dharmendra, and Farida Jalal in different roles. The film's music became quite popular in 2003.

Tolly Lights

Tolly Lights came out in 2008 and Sunny Deol was seen as himself in a short appearance in the film. The film was directed by Arjun Chakraborty and was in the Bengali language. The film cast Sreelekha Mitra, Abhishek Chatterjee, Priyadarshini Chatterjee and Arjun Chakraborty in the lead roles.

Hello Darling

Hello Darling came out in 2010 and Sunny Deol was seen as Nikhil Bajaj in a special appearance in the film. Produced by Ashok Ghai and directed by Manoj Tiwari, the film starred Gul Panag, Isha Koppikar, Celina Jaitly and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles. The film was an adaptation of 9 to 5 (1980).

Promo Pic Credit: Sunny Deol's Insatrgam

