Unseen Pic Of The Day: Cherish Memories Of Sunny Deol's Movies With These Throwback Stills

Actor Sunny Deol celebrates his 63rd birthday on October 19, 2020. Here are few throwback pictures of the actor from his movies. The first picture is a movie still from Damini. In it, Deol is seen speaking his most iconic dialogue, “Yeh dhai kilo ka haath jab kisipe padtha hai na, toh aadmi ut-tha nahi uthh jaata hai”. He is spotted wearing a green polo t-shirt in the picture. Sunny Deol essayed the role of Govind Mehra in the movie.

The second picture is a still from Sunny Deol’s movie Ghayal. Sunny Deol is standing in jail with a fierce look on his face with his one hand out from the jail bars. The actor essayed the role of Ajay Mehra. Fans in huge numbers praised Sunny Deol and sent in several birthday wishes for him. Take a look at Sunny Deol's unseen photo.

SUNNY DEOL turns 64 !

Happy Birthday @iamsunnydeol pic.twitter.com/MyB52SG5Gg — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) October 18, 2020

Truly one of the finest actor, loved him in ghayal, jeet, dhamni...... pic.twitter.com/tt22YZuOEW — S ZAHOOR ایس ظہور ज़हूर (@s_zahoor) October 19, 2020

Happy birthday Sunny भाई... ऐसे ही हष्ट-पुष्ट और तंदरुस्त बने रहें और ढ़ाई किलो का मुक्का चलाते रहे अपने दुश्मनों पर... Stay blessed 🎂💐💪🏼🥃 — Capt Ranjan Banerjee (@ranjan_capt) October 19, 2020

I loved watching his earlier movies- Arjun, Sunny, Betaab, Ghayal — Sonia Sarkar (@sonia_26) October 19, 2020

Bobby Deol wishes brother Sunny Deol on birthday

Sunny Deol's brother Bobby Deol posted a beautiful birthday wish on the occasion of his brother's birthday. Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a candid picture of Sunny Deol in which he can be seen flashing a wide smile. Bobby then added a short caption for his brother.

He began by wishing Sunny Deol and then went on to call him 'the greatest soul'. Further on, Bobby called Sunny a great brother. He also said that Sunny Deol has been a great friend to him as well. He then praised Sunny for being an amazing father and a good friend overall. Fans were taken by this post of Bobby Deol and also joined him in wishing Sunny Deol for his birthday.

On the work front, Sunny Deol was seen last directing the film titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. The film saw Sunny Deol’s son playing the lead role alongside actor Sahher Bambba. The film garnered mixed responses from the audiences. However, the songs of the film were praised by the audiences. His movies - Arjun (1985), Sultanat (1986), Dacait (1987) and many such more gained him much fame and recognition as well. The actor has not announced any recent projects.

Promo Pic Credit: Sunny Deol's Instagram

