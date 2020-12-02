Sunny Deol tweets after contracting COVID-19, updates on health status

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Sunny Deol has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor-politician announced that he was asymptomatic and in isolation. The Gurdaspur MP urged everyone who might have come in contact with him to perform tests and go in isolation.

Sunny Deol tests positive for COVID-19

Sunny Deol wrote on Twitter, "I got myself tested for corona and it has come out positive. I am in isolation and my health is fine. I request that anyone who has come in contact with me recently to isolate yourself and conduct tests."

मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एकांतवास में हूं और मेरी तबीयत ठीक है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 2, 2020

Previously, it was confirmed by Dr. Ranjeet Thakur, Block Medical Officer, Manali, Himachal Pradesh that the

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor had tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 hits politics, film fraternity

Numerous members of the political fratternity tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. This includes Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadmavis, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, among others, who recovered.

Unfortunately, former President Pranab Mukherjee and senior Congresss leader Ahmed Patel succumbed to it.

Among the film fraternity, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor, Legends SP Balasubrahmanyan and Soumitra Chatterjee passed away of health complications after contracting the virus and then recovering from it.

Sunny Deol on film front

Meanwhile, on the film front, the Deols announced that they will coming together again for the sequel of their 2007 film Apne. Apne 2 will feature Sunny Deol, father, veteran actor-politician Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol and son Karan Deol. The movie will once again be directed by his Gadar director Anil Sharma.

Announcing it on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, and expressing gratitude for blessings from the Almighty, he had shared that the family was coming together once again. He added that he was 'feeling blessed' to get a chance to work with his father, brother and son. They have decided to release it in the theatres on Diwali next year.

Apne 2 will be Sunny Deol's first film after over two years since the release of Blank. He had directed his son Karan in his launchpad Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas last year.

