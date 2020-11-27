Sunny Deol Shares Sweet Birthday Post For Karan Deol, Says 'Happy Birthday My Son'

Actor Karan Deol has turned a year old on Friday, November 27. On the occasion of Karan Deol’s birthday, father Sunny, took to Instagram, to share an adorable picture of the duo. The Deol family officially welcomed its third generation into Hindi Cinema with Karan’s debut in the romantic-drama Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Now, this sweet birthday wish has created quite a stir online amongst the loyal Deol fans.

Sunny Deol’s wish for Karan

In the picture shared by Sunny, he can be seen resting his hand on Karan’s shoulder as they strike a pose. The duo appears to be spending a family vacation at some cold place. Covered entirely with gloves and sweater, the father-son pair has completed their look with sunglasses. The Gadar fame shared the photo writing, ‘Happy Birthday my son’. Check out the photograph here:

Apart from father Sunny Deol, many fans also showered birthday wishes for the budding actor in the comment section. A fan who was curious to know when will Karan appears on the silver screen again, also wrote that ‘people are waiting for him’. Hearts and smiley emoticons haven’t stopped flooding the post yet. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

The Deol clan is one of the most iconic families of Bollywood which has cast a long and enticing spell over their loyal fans for more than sixty years now. From Dharmendra to Sunny and Bobby and now Karan, the Deol’s have now become a prominent name in the industry. Movie-goers would know that it all began with the legendary Dharmendra, who with his unprecedented roles ruled Bollywood for a long time.

In other news, Sunny Deol is reportedly planning to do a family film alongside brother Bobby and son Karan. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, this project will be bankrolled by Sunny under the Deol family banner namely Vijeta Films. On the professional front, Karan was last seen in Sunny Deol’s directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas alongside Sahher Bambba. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to watch him onscreen again.

