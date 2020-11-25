Sunny Deol Shares An Adorable Puppy Post On Instagram; Esha Deol Sends Hugs

Ghayal actor Sunny Deol took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, to share a post of an adorable little puppy. Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet caption. On seeing this post, fans of the actor went all out to comment on all things nice. Among the many comments, Sunny Deol’s sister Esha Deol also left a sweet comment on the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny Deol shared a sweet picture of a puppy. In the post, this cute little brown and white puppy is seen resting on Sunny Deol and is looking right into the camera. One can also notice Sunny petting this puppy by placing his hand on the pup’s head.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet and simple caption. He went on to caption it by saying, “#dogsofinstagram”. Take a look at the post below.

Sunny Deol’s puppy post has been winning hearts on the internet as fans cannot stop gushing over how cute the picture is. The post shared by Sunny went on to receive likes and happy comments from netizens. Among the many, sister Esha Deol also went on to leave a sweet comment on the post. She commented with a hug emoji.

And seems like it was not just Esha who commented on the post. Some of the users went on to comment calling the puppy adorable, while some went on to leave happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “Soo cute... hand over to me”. While the other one wrote, “how adorable this is”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

On the work front

Sunny Deol was last seen directing the film titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass that starred his son, Karan Deol and actor Sahher Bambba in lead roles. The movie garnered mixed responses from fans and viewers. However, fans went on to laud the songs from the film. Actor Sunny Deol has made a mark in the industry with films such as Sultanat (1986), Arjun (1985), Dacait (1987) and many more. The actor has, however, not announced any of his upcoming projects and fans, on the other hand, seem very eager to watch him on the big screen.

