Sunny Deol Cuts Two B'day Cakes With His Sons, Father Dharmendra & Brother Bobby; See Pics

Veteran Bollywood actor Sunny Deol turned a year older on October 19. To give a sneak-peek into Sunny Deol's 64th birthday celebration, his actor-father Dharmendra took to his social media handle and shared a couple of pictures. The Deol family, including father Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol and sons Karan and Rajvir Deol, celebrated the day at their studio in Juhu.

The first picture featured the birthday boy with his father and two cakes while in the second picture, the Deol brothers struck a pose for the camera. In the third photo, Sunny's sons showered love on him as they gave him a peck on the cheeks. Instagramming the slideshow, Dharmendra wrote, "With his great blessings We celebrated Sunny‘s BIRTH DAY Deol Style ....need your good wishes". Scroll down to take a look inside Sunny Deol's birthday celebration.

READ | Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol's Throwback Picture Is All About 'brothers And Arms'; Check Out

Within an hour, Sunny Deol's birthday celebration post managed to garner more than 20K double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Many from Dharmendra's 784K Instagram followers took to the comments section and extended wishes for him. A fan wrote, "Many Many Happy Returns of the Day sir ,, Hope u give announcement of your new movies ,, and Launch Rajvir soon", while another asserted, "What lovely pics of birthday boy with the family. God bless". On the other hand, a section of fans left red-heart and cake emoticons in the comments box.

READ | Bobby Deol Opens Up About How Sunny Deol Helped Him During 'Barsaat' Shoot

Sunny Deol's 64th birthday

The Ghayal actor's fans and family members wished him via social media, sharing some of the sweetest messages for the actor. Sunny's brother Bobby shared a picture of the birthday boy and he wrote in his caption, "Happy birthday bhaiya. Happy birthday to the greatest soul! A brother, a father, a friend".

Meanwhile, Sunny also extended gratitude and wrote "Love you all for all the love you give me", to thank his fans on Instagram. In the comments section of the post, Esha Deol wrote: "Happy Birthday bhaiya". On the other hand, Dharmendra also shared a picture on his Twitter handle, in which the father-son duo was seen smiling.

READ | Sunny Deol Thanks Fans On His 64th Birthday; Says 'love You All For The Love You Give'

READ | Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Rare Photo Of Dharmendra Will Remind Fans Of His Family Legacy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.