'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' Dialogues Will Take Fans Down The Memory Lane; Check Them Out

Bollywood’s action star Sunny Deol debuted in Bollywood with the super hit film Betaab in the year 1983. Since then, the actor has delivered many hit films that proved that he was the nation’s foremost and most wanted action hero. It was the film Ghayal that won him the first Best Actor award and there was no looking back after that.

However, his biggest hit to date was 2001's Gadar-Ek Prem Katha in which he was paired opposite Ameesha Patel. Set during the period of Partition of India in 1947, the film narrates the story of a Sikh truck driver (Sunny Deol) who falls in love with a Muslim girl (Ameesha Patel) belonging to an aristocratic family. Continue reading to know Sunny’s most famous dialogues from the film.

Sunny Deol's most iconic dialogues from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Ashraf ali, Tumhara pakistan zindabaad hai isse hume koi aitraz nahi, magar humara hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai,zindabaad rahega..

Agar main apne biwi bachchon ke liye sar jhuka sakta hoon ... toh main sabke sar kaat bhi sakta hoon

Ek kagaz par mohor nahi lagegi ... toh kya Tara Pakistan nahi jayega?

Barsaat se bachne ki haisiyat nahin ... aur goli baari ki baat kar rahe hai aap log

Baap bankar beti ko vida kar dijiye,Isi me sabki bhalai hai, warna agar aaj ye jatt bigad gaya to saikdo ko le marega..

Musalmani hai ye, Musalmani hai, Lo ab ye ho gayi sikhni.. ab kisi ne iski taraf ankh bhi uthayi na, wahe guru ji di sau gardan ukhad dunga…

Kyu Deewana hua jata hai koi,Kyu arman hue hai paida kah,Malum nahi ye Kambakth dil chahta kya hai…

Mujh Garib par Rehem tumne kyu kiya, Jo Kuch tha mere pas Sab loot liya

Is Gadar ki loot ne Tara ko Loot Liya, Kangaal kar diya usse..

Zindagi kitni hi behrehan kyu na ho,jeena to padta hai madam ji jeena to padta hai…

Batware ke waqt hum logo ne apko 65 crore rupay diye the tab jakar apke sar par tirpal aayi thi,barsat se bachne ki hasiyat nahi aur goli bari ki baat kar rahe hai aap log?

