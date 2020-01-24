Vicky Kaushal Is All Praise For Brother Sunny Kaushal In This Post

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke Liye is an all-new show that features Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal’s brother in the lead role. The show also stars Sharvari Wagh and Rohit Choudhary in pivotal roles. It is an action-packed story of Lt. Sodhi and his daring band of men and women who fought a heroic battle for India's independence.

The Amazon original series is directed by Kabir Khan and talks about the chronicles of the journey of INA’s foot soldiers. The story talks about their quest as they march from Singapore to New Delhi for India’s freedom from British rule. Vicky Kaushal recently took to Instagram to support his brother’s new venture.

Vicky posted a picture in which he’s seen posing in front of The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke Liye’s poster. Vicky looked dapper in a sweatshirt and blue denim which he paired with white trainers. Vicky penned down a heartfelt note for his brother in the caption.

Vicky started by saying how they used to record each other’s audition tapes and jam on those scenes while being each other’s critics. He said that he is happy to see him flourish into a matured and confident actor that he is today. He went on to say that his heart is filled with happiness and awe. Vicky also wished him luck by saying that he makes him very proud with his hard-work and passion. He concluded the message by telling Sunny to keep this fire burning inside of him and wished him luck for The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye.

The actor also shared a video recently that featured both the brothers:

