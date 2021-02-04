Sunny Kaushal Posts Picture Of Himself With Beaming Smile, Gets Vicky Kaushal's Attention

Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal’s brother, recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram. The picture shows Sunny in a pink unbuttoned shirt over a white graphic tee. He is also seen with a long chain on his neck. The highlight of the picture, however, remains his bright and big smile, according to his followers. He has captioned the post with a short Hindi poem of sorts and asked his followers to “keep smiling”. Brother Vicky Kaushal commented on the post with a simple hashtag which conveyed his amazement over his brother. He commented ‘#sunsunnyamaze’.

Sunny Kaushal's caption read that when he looks at the person the poem is directed towards (which could be his followers) he often thinks if his smile is the direct result of their eyes on him. The hashtags read 'Sunny says keep smiling' which he broke up in two shorter hashtags. Most of the comments on the post were either congratulating him on turning a poet or complimenting his smile. One fan wrote that her smile was the direct result of the picture. Yet another said that it was 'not fair' that both the Kaushal brothers had such beautiful smiles. And others said things like 'keep smiling' or that he had made them smile with his post. Plenty of others had expressed their love for Sunny Kaushal through hearts and lovestruck eyes.



Sunny Kaushal’s photos often give a peek into what the actor is involved in or the endorsements that he is a part of. Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal often turn up in each other’s profiles which is always a treat for their fans. For example, the two brothers were seen ringing in the new years together and wishing all of their followers a Happy New Year. While both the brothers posted the same picture, they both captioned it differently. Sunny Kaushal wished all their followers a happy and warm new year on their behalf and wished the new year to go well for everyone. Vicky Kaushal wished his followers “love, light and happiness” from the two brothers.

