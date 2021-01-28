Sunny Kaushal Posts A Masked Selfie With A Vibrant Red Light, Calls It 'chehre Ki Laali'

Sunny Kaushal is one of the budding actors who has made a couple of appearances in movies and web series but has gained a bunch of several followers on social media in a short span of time. As the actor posted a cool photo online, all his fans swamped his post with tons of love and appreciation. Let’s take a look at Sunny Kaushal’s Instagram post and see how his fans reacted to his photo.

Actor Sunny Kaushal recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this photo in which he looked spectacular with a black mask. He can also be seen wearing a cool cap and flaunting his amazing look in his selfie. The red light falling all over his face gives his selfie a much more amazing look. He can also be seen wearing an awesome black and white checkered shirt. In the caption, he stated a quirky caption in the Hindi language that meant how he was flaunting the charisma on his face.

Many of the fans took to Sunny Kaushal’s photos on Instagram and asked other fans to tell them whether the actor was single or not. Many of them even added how smart he looked in his latest Instagram photo. Many of the female fans on Sunny Kaushal’s Instagram took to the comment section and began drooling over his personality.

One of his fans also stated as to how she blushes with the same red aroma on her face every time she sees his photo. Several others dropped in heart-eyed emojis along with numerous flying kisses sent to Sunny Kaushal. Let’s have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sunny Kaushal’s photos on Instagram.

Sunny Kaushal’s movies

Sunny Kaushal kick-started his acting career by essaying a variety of roles in theatre plays. He later made his Bollywood debut with a 2016 comedy-drama, Sunshine Music Tours and Travels. Later, a bunch of Sunny Kaushal’s movies appeared one after the other and eventually, the audience began noticing his acting skills. Some of Sunny Kaushal’s movies include Love At First Sight, Gold, The Embrace, Bhangra Paa Le, and he was even an assistant director of movies such as My Friend Pinto and Gunday.

