Vicky Kaushal Shares Picture With His 'Best Buds', Netizens Pour Love

Vicky Kaushal is quite an avid social media user and he often shares updates about his daily life or about things that he found interesting through his official Instagram account. Vicky Kaushal's Instagram is filled with pictures of him and his close ones. From friends to family members, his Instagram account speaks for most of the special people in his life. He recently shared a picture with some of his best buds on Instagram, take a look.

Vicky Kaushal's photos with his friends

Vicky Kaushal’s friends posed for a picture with the star, sending out friendship goals. His friends included Akshay Kalyanpur, Sidhika Lillaney, Sneha Shetty, and Prathana Raika. Along with the picture, Vicky shared that the people in the picture were his best buds. He also wrote an adorable caption for the picture which said, “Que ‘Hum’ title track. ðŸŽ¶â¤ï¸ðŸ¤— #bestbuds” (sic).

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram followers and fans left adorable comments under the actor's picture. Some left heart emojis for him, sending him virtual love while some left comments with the help of emojis. One Instagram user left a sweet comment for the actor under his picture. She told him that his smile was 'priceless'(sic). Vicky Kaushal often shares pictures of things that make him happy, on Instagram.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal recently unveiled the first look of his film The Immortal Ashwatthama. This film will reunite actor Vicky Kaushal and his Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. The film is a futuristic sci-fi based on a character from the Mahabharata. The look released by Vicky Kaushal features a superhero, which he will be portraying in the film. According to the actor, this film will be the biggest film of his career and he believes working with Aditya and Ronnie again is more like a homecoming for him.

